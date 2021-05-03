We’ve identified those behind mayhem in Imo – Uzodinma

Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma has disclosed that security agencies have identified those behind recent disturbances in the state and that in few days their names will be unveiled together with what they did so that they can face justice.

Addressing the congregation at the end of the Church Service held at Government House Chapel Owerri, yesterday, the governor assured that government would use all within its powers to identify and flush out criminals in Imo, promising that his government cannot fold its arms and allow terror reign in the state.

Uzodinma noted that he will “never and is not going to negotiate with criminals,” warning anyone involved in any form of criminality aimed at bringing down Imo by any means to have a rethink or such persons would have themselves to blame.

He said those out to bring the state down must be prepared to be brought down as well.

Governor Uzodinma thanked the people of Imo State for their understanding and resilience throughout the period of security breaches and skirmishes.

He reiterated that the mayhem in Imo State was carried out by hoodlums, bandits and a small percentage of IPOB members and aggrieved politicians who decided to sponsor violence to derail the Government of the day.

He promised that the government will always use her powers in line with the oath it swore to protect the people and their property, emphasizing that no individual, group or criminals will be stronger than government.