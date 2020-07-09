WHO to trace source of COVID-19

July 9, 2020 0

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said its experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

WHO, in a statement posted on its website, said the experts would develop the scope and Term of Reference (TOR) for a WHO-led international mission.

“Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries.

“A well-planned series of scientific researches will advance the understanding of animal reservoirs and the route of transmission to humans.

“The process is an evolving endeavour which may lead to further international scientific research and collaboration globally,’’ it said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Trump formally starts U.S withdrawal from WHO

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday formally started the withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organization, making good on threats to deprive the UN body of its top funding source over its response