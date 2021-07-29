Why Buhari goes to UK for medical tourism – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has defended his principal’s constant trips to the United Kingdom for medical treatment.

Adesina said on Tuesday that Buhari has his medical team in the United Kingdom and had been using the team for 40 years.

He was speaking in a Channels TV interview, Politics Today.

President Buhari departed Nigeria for the UK to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 on Monday.

The president after the event would spend two weeks in London to enable him to undergo his earlier scheduled medical checkup in London.

He also said that Buhari’s absence does not mean there is a vacuum in power.