…as Twitter deletes Keyamo's leaked chat for violating rules

Veteran Nigerian singer, Eedris Abdulkareem, has taken to his verified Instagram account to reply to the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), who stated that the singer’s new song, Jaga Jaga reloaded, is a poor attempt at blackmail.

According to the minister, Eedris Abdulkareem, who is displaying a stance against the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), once begged to be part of the Buhari Campaign Organisation, which he directed in 2018.

Keyamo showed screenshots of his chats with Eedris Abdulkareem where he begged to be introduced to the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The minister also claimed that the singer asked for a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3m and money to cater for his ‘sick mum’.

Responding to the allegations, the Jaga Jaga singer admitted that he reached out to Keyamo when his mother was ill because he thought Keyamo was a ‘brother’.

He wrote, “JAGA JAGA TI GET E… Did Festus Keyamo join the cabal or not? When he was in prison, I stood by him; I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga.

“When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes. Did he help, NO. Such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years… real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!” (sic)

Abdulkareem noted that he thought Keyamo was still a ‘comrade’ in 2018 when he approached him. He claimed that Keyamo had joined the ‘cabal’, and with a vexed spirit, he went into the studio to record the song ‘Jaga Jaga reloaded’.

He said, “In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom. He joined to crush the revolution of the youths. He joined the cabal; the cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE.

“With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’ and the blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will FALL.”

The Mr Lecturer singer explained that the lyrics of the song, Jaja Jaga reloaded, is the current reality of Nigeria, adding that citizens have never had it so bad in the country.

The singer said, “The blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled: ‘Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter’. Here is the link to that song, listen and you will phantom the deviousness and dubiousness of the evil SAN (Senior Advocate Blackmailer of Nigeria) called Festus Keyamo.

“Issues raised on ‘Jagajaga Reloaded’ are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.

“Festus Keyamo don join the cabal. He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State; perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e! Festus Keyamo na cabal. Retweet if you agree and like if you don’t.”(sic)

Meanehile, Twitter, has deleted the tweets by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, where he leaked the chat between him and Eedris Abdulkareem.

Twitter said the tweets, which also contained Abdulkareem’s phone number, were deleted simply because the minister ‘violated the rules’ of the site.

Keyamo, via a Twitter thread, tackled the singer over ‘Jaja Jaga Reloaded’ ― his recently released song, which he claimed was a poor attempt at blackmail.

Keyamo said, “In 2018, when I was named the Director of Strategic Communications for Buhari Campaign Organisation, Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari and wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no…”

The tweet has since been deleted by Twitter. More so, the social media giant took down two other tweets from Keyamo’s thread because he shared a leaked chat that showed the singer’s telephone number.

Twitter wrote in a brief post, “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules.” The social media company did not explicitly state which of its rules was violated.

Meanwhile, in a blog post, the company explains the process of removing a tweet considered to have violated its rules.

“When we determine that a Tweet violated the Twitter Rules, we require the violator to remove it before they can tweet again. We send an email notification to the violator identifying the tweet(s) in violation and which policies have been violated.

“They will then need to go through the process of removing the violating tweet or appealing our review if they believe we made an error,” it wrote. – Punch.