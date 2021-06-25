Why I stabbed Super TV CEO to death – UNILAG student

A 21-year-old 300 level student of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, Chidinma Adaora Ojukwu has said she stabbed the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Super TV, Usifo Ataga to death because he wanted to forcefully had sex with her the second time.

Ojukwu was paraded by the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu on Thursday at the Police Command in connection with the murder of Ataga.

Ataga was stabbed to death on June 15, 2021 at an apartment in Lekki Area of Lagos State.

In her narration, she and Ataga were in the lodge smoking and that he was trying to make advances on her when she was tired and that he became violent about it, but allowed him have his way on her.

She added that towards afternoon, he ordered roofies and that they both took them and ate food, which made him to become high.

Ojukwu added: “I was still not happy with the first one that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want’.”

According to her, Ataga later became violent trying to get to her but that she was resisting and defending herself.

She said at some point, he hit her head on the wall and that she also retaliated, adding that at some point, he was chasing her around the kitchen cabinet.

“I took a knife and stabbed his neck. I approached the door and he followed me. I stabbed him twice on the neck side. I threw the knife to the bed and he was going for it but I also went for it. He dragged the knife with me and it broke and he fell on the floor,” she narrated

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has arrested the father Chidinma Ojukwu.

A top police source, who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the suspect and her father were arrested at their residence, No. 57 Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, on Wednesday.

The source said the father was arrested for resisting Chidinma’s arrest and for becoming violent with policemen, who went to apprehend her.

The source added that the man did not believe that his daughter committed any crime until she confessed on Thursday, adding that he was being detained at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba.

“She (Chidinma) stays with her dad. Her dad and mom don’t live together. Her father was arrested on Wednesday, because he resisted his daughter’s arrest. He never believed that his daughter committed any crime until Thursday. He is at Panti as we speak, but he was not paraded today (Thursday),” the source stated.

Chidinma, who claimed to be a 300-level student in the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, confessed to stabbing Ataga to death while being paraded at the state police command headquarters, Ikeja,.

A lecturer in the department, who spoke to one of our correspondents on condition of anonymity said, “I know her (Chidinma) because of her beauty and innocent look. She is an introvert to the core.

“Left for her striking beauty, she is not likely to be noticed by anyone, because she doesn’t talk in class.”

Another lecturer also confirmed that Chidinma is a 300-level student in the department.

“Yes, in our group chats, where there are several professors, it was confirmed that she is a 300-level part time student of Mass Communication, UNILAG,” the lecturer said.

One of the classmates, who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “Yes, she (Chidinma) is a 300-level part time student of Mass Communication. I know her, but we are not on talking terms; she doesn’t interact with many people. She is a recluse.

“She is a cool girl, who comes for lectures and leave afterwards; she has few friends, who she talks to. I don’t really know much about her.”

Another student said he had not seen her in the current semester, adding that their lectures could not hold on Thursday as the lecturers did not turn up.

“I have not seen her this semester since we resumed on May 10. We were supposed to have lectures today, but the lecturers did not come. Likewise, her issue has been a major topic on our WhatsApp platform; it was a chaotic debate as members took sides,” he said.

The students said they usually receive lectures between 5pm and 8.30pm weekdays.

The spokesperson for UNILAG, Nonye Oguama, refused to confirm if Chidinma was indeed a student of the institution.

When contacted after the parade, Oguama said she would not respond and slammed the media for publishing Chidinma’s claim of being a student of the institution.

“You did not contact me before. You are just doing so now after you had published it on your website. We have no comments,” she angrily responded.

When challenged with the fact that the parade was a live broadcast, the UNILAG spokesperson remained adamant, insisting that the name of the institution should not have been mentioned.

During her parade, Chidinma confessed to withdrawing N380,000 from the deceased’s account to pay her school fees.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had earlier said the 21-year-old undergraduate was tracked for 48 hours and was arrested at her parents’ residence in the Yaba area of the state on Wednesday. – The News, Punch.