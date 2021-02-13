Why Nigerians must support Pinnick’s FIFA council ambitions – Prince Dapo Ajibade

By Akeem Busari

The news on the ambition of NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, to contest for a slot on the powerful FIFA council has continued to generate divergent opinions within the Nigerian football community.

Prince Dapo Ajibade, former Chaiirman of Sunshine Stars and Executive Director of Ondo State Football Agency, has declared his support to the ambition of Amaju Pinnick, which he described as a Nigerian project.

According to Ajibade, who is also the Director-General of KIFA, Africa’s largest and fast growing football academy, this is the time for genuine football stakeholders to rally support for Pinnick because his presence on the FIFA council would portend better things for Nigerian football.

” I remember how Pinnick ensured some Nigerians got appointed into several CAF committees when he was an executive member of CAF.

“Truly, he hasn’t had the best of times as NFF president, but in all sincerity, I think he still posses the quality to lead African football and even make greater impacts on the global level, ” Ajibade opined.

“Football is big business and of course, it is also a game of politics. Pinnick is astute, quintessential and a smart Nigerian football administrator, who understands the intrigues and intricacies of the game,” he added.

The highly resourceful and experienced football administrator went ahead to admonish concerned Nigerians to eschew sentiments and personal aggrandizements, as it has been inimical to the development of sports and the country’s national life.