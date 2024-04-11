The family of the late Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the U.S. helicopter company involved in the February crash that claimed his life.

Ogunbanjo was one of six people killed when the helicopter went down near the California-Nevada border. The other victims included Dr. Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Access Holdings, his wife, and their son.

The Ogunbanjo family alleges in the lawsuit that the charter company, Orbic Air, should not have flown the helicopter due to hazardous weather conditions. The lawsuit claims Orbic Air disregarded a “wintry mix” of snow and rain in the Mojave Desert at the time of the crash on February 9th, according to the Press Enterprise.

This lawsuit follows the tragic accident earlier this year. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is still investigating the cause of the crash.

One of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, Andrew C. Robb, noted Ogunbanjo’s family is seeking “answers and accountability.”

“Helicopters do not do very well in snow and ice,” Robb told The Associated Press.

“This flight was entirely preventable, and we don’t know why they took off,” He added.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday at San Bernardino County Superior Court, late Ogunbajo’s wife and children are seeking compensation for his wrongful death in a February helicopter crash.

The suit names Orbic Air, the charter company involved in the accident, and its CEO, Brady Bowers, as defendants. It alleges negligence on their part, claiming the flight should not have proceeded due to poor weather conditions.

The lawsuit also includes claims against the unidentified successors of individuals named Pettingill and Hansen, whom the Ogunbanjo family believes hold some responsibility. Orbic Air has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is still investigating the cause of the crash. While a preliminary report released in February detailed the helicopter’s flight path and wreckage, the exact cause remains undetermined. Witnesses reported seeing a fiery crash during a snow and rain storm.

The Ogunbanjo family, represented by law firm Robb & Robb, is seeking a jury trial to recover burial and funeral expenses, alongside other unspecified damages.