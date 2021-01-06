Wike attacks FG over Ogoni clean-up, says exercise deceptive

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said on Tuesday that the Federal Government had been playing politics with the Ogoni clean-up which was recommended by the United Nations Environment Programme.

He noted that Ogoni, having played a pivotal role in the economic development of Rivers State and the country, deserved more than what was currently being offered to the area.

Wike stated this during the inauguration of the 16.06-kilometre dual carriage Sakpenwa-Bori Highway by the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyichukwu Ugwuanyi, in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of the state.

The governor in a statement by his media aide Kelvin Ebiri, urged Ogoni people to stop believing those who use Ogoni clean-up exercise at the turn of election year to deceive them.

“I am not like Federal Government. They promised you they will do Ogoni clean-up. Has it been cleaned? I promised you road, have I done it? So you can see the difference between our party and their own party. The difference is clear.

“When election comes in 2023, they will start another clean-up. You people don’t even ask question. Why is it a year to election that Ogoni-clean up will always commence? Now that there is no election, are they doing clean up? Watch from next year they will start clean up,” the governor added

Ugwuanyi acknowledged that many projects had been inaugurated by Wike.

He said, “Today’s event is significant as it epitomises the desirable fellowship among colleague governors while providing opportunity for experience sharing and other discourses on service delivery.

“I understand that this strategic road project was a campaign promise that has been truthfully fulfilled. Expectedly, it gladdens the hearts of Ogoni people and reinforces their faith in our constitutional democracy.”