Wike challenges APC states to showcase projects

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has challenged states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to showcase development projects they had delivered.

Wike gave the challenge during the inauguration of Tombia Road, Ndoni Street and Amaji Street at GRA Phase 2, Port Harcourt. The road project was inaugurated by his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday.

He said, “Some few weeks ago, I was invited by the governor of Benue State to come and commission some projects. I went and I did commission not less than three road projects.

“They received us very well and I did say to him; that the people of Rivers State, will also like him to come and also commission projects in the state. So that Nigerians will know that the party in opposition is the party that means well for the development of this country.

“We challenge the ruling party to tell their states to roll out projects and invite people to come and commission them.”

He described Ortom as a man who committed to the development of his people, forthright, courageous and defence of the well-being of Benue people.

Wike further said, “One of the reasons why I invited the Governor of Benue State here is to let people know that there are people who are committed to the growth and development of this country. There are people who will never be intimidated because of their views. There are people who stand against injustice in this country.

On his part, Governor Ortom said, God destined him and Wike to work together to speak up for the voiceless and marginalized people in the country.

According to him, Nigeria has since 2015, ceased to be a country where equity, justice and fairness are promoted. He noted that until those virtues are embraced nationally, every citizen will remain entangled and will never be free.

Ortom said, “Today, there is no more employment for our youths. That gave rise to the youth restiveness agitation called #EndSARS Protest. I think any right-thinking man should not be thinking about leaving PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) for any other party or even the ruling party,

“We cannot be a one-party state. The PDP in 2015 did not suppress the opposition party to turn Nigeria to be one party state. Then, that is not democracy anymore and so we want to appreciate governor Wike for standing as the beckons of the PDP.” – Punch.