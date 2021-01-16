Wike urges Buhari to sack service chiefs

…calls for sack unfortunate, says DHQ

Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack all Service Chiefs to better tackle insecurity.

He made the call Friday while speaking at the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Port Harcourt.

Wike said new strategies need to be deployed in tackling internal security threats.

The governor said that the military chiefs have done their best and should go.

He noted that despite their efforts, terrorists, bandits, and killer headsmen still wreak havoc in the country.

“The inability to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency despite years of full military engagement shows that all is not well with our approaches and commitments to the battle against the internal insecurity, Wike said.

Wike also said Nigerians should be worried about the deteriorating security situation across the country.

He stressed that now is not the time for the federal government “to stop the pretence, change strategy, seek help from our friends”.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters, on Friday, described calls for the sack of service chiefs as unfortunate and unguarded, noting, however, that the calls do not dampen the soldiers’ morale in any way.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, said this on Arise TV.

Enenche said soldiers were laying down their lives for Nigerians to sleep well, which was different from what obtained before May 2015. He added that the soldiers were focused on their duties and have no time to hear such talks so were not demoralised.

According to Major-General Enenche, “The calls for service chiefs’ removal do not dampen our morale in any way because it is unfortunate that where soldiers are laying down their lives so you can sleep, people are coming out to talk unguarded.

“It is only in this country you can hear that. It is what we have signed for and is a task that must be done. At times a man in the war front does not even listen to such talk. How to get the job done is what’s on our mind.

“If we were discouraged we won’t get the job done. Where were we, particularly in the North-East and North-West before now? When you make the comparison you will know why we are not discouraged.”

Besides the matter of retirement, the deteriorating security situation across the country has led to calls for the sack of the services chiefs from various quarters.