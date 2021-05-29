Wizkid, Burna Boy get 2021 Bet Awards nominations

It has been buzzing on social media as Wizkid and Burna boy receive nomination for 2021 Bet Awards.

On Thursday, May 27, BET announced on their official Instagram page Grammy-winning superstars, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid and Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy got a nomination each at the 2021 BET Awards.

Burna Boy and Wizkid are up for “Best International Act”, along with several other International artistes.

This recent development has brought about an uproar on social media as some of its users who may just be fan of the nominated stars are using the opportunity to go for the head of multiple-award winning star, Davido.

According to them, Wizkid and Burna boy are the real kings of the music industry contrary to the belief and proclamation of the DMW boss and fans.

They noted the duo has recently been enjoying International recognitions with awards and nominations to go with it but the 30BG boss has just been doing local collabos.

Wizkid and Burna Boy won the “Best Music Video” and “Best Global Music Album” categories respectively at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Although, it may seem that a vast majority of social media users are oblivious of the fact that Davido was the first African artist to win the BET “Best International Act” in 2018.

He also won the award in 2014 for “Best International Act: Africa.”

This has not stopped social media users from the nomination of Wizkid and Burna Boy for Bet Awards to troll Davido.

MalikGCFR said: “Davido dey promote 1xBet and e no still see BET awards nominations?”

wizkomo wrote: “Excuse me..where is the biggest artiste..He said he’s bigger than everybody..I am just curious ni ooo.”

adebayo281 tweeted: “Wow y davido always left out in an international award while wizkid and burna always be there.”

AiArtist2 stated: “Davido is only for Nigeria echoke always.”

UsmanAbiodun15 said: “Davido dey promote kolaq…..king Wizzy all the way.”

TalktoTosin09 wrote: “Who Davido offend nah.”

b_kashal tweeted: “Pls where is echoke dad.”

iamromzypana stated: “What about the other guy.”

itsbrainstorm said: “If no be them abeg who e wan be?”