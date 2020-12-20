WizKid, Tems make Obama’s 2020 favourite music list

Nigerian artistes Wizkid and Tems have made former US President Barack Obama’s list of ‘Favourite Music of 2020’.

In listing his favourite songs for this year, Obama is continuing an annual tradition.

In 2019, Grammy nominee Burna Boy and Mavin Records’ star Rema made the list with “Anybody” and “Iron man” respectively.

But the former Commander in Chief’s Nigerian pick for 2020 is Essence, a single from Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album in which he features Tems.

According to Obama’s list, the former president has a diversified taste, listening to music from various genres, such as pop, R&B, hip-hop, música urban and country music.

The list which was shared on Twitter today, according to Obama is complied with “valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha” who seems to have a considerable influence on her famous father’s music choices.

See the full list of Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2020 below:

SAVAGE REMIX – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

LOVE IS THE KING – Jeff Tweedy

FRANCHISE- Travis Scott ft. Young Thug g M.I.A.

NADA- Lido Pimienta f. Li Saumet

CAN’T DO MUCH- Waxahatchee

THE BIGGER PICTURE- Lil Baby

GHOSTS- Bruce Springsteen

LEVITATING- Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

THE CLIMB BACK – J. cole

REPEAT- J Hus ft. Koffee

DAMAGE- H.E.R.

GOODBYE JIMMY REED- Bob Dylan

SUMMER 2020- Jhené Aiko

BRAVE- Ruston Kelly

UWRONGO (EDIT)- Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion, and Ami Faku

BETTER DISTRACTIONS – Faye Webster

LEMONADE- Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna, and NAV

BLUE WORLD- Mac Miller

CUT EM IN- Anderson . Paak ft. Rick Ross

STARTING OVER- Chris Stapleton

MECCA- Spillage Village, JID e EARTHGANG

LA DIFICIL- Bad Bunny

ESSENCE- WizKid ft. Tems

ALL MY GIRLS LIKE TO FIGHT- Hope Tala

KYOTO- Phoebe Bridgers

SUN CAME OUT- Gunna

REMEMBER WHERE YOU ARE- Jessie Ware

4 My PPL – Goodie Mob

DISTANCE- Yebba

ONE LIFE, MIGHT LIVE- Little Simz