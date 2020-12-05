Wizkid, Yemi Alade, Darey, Simi to headline Livespot December concert

Livespot X, the entertainment extension of the creative collective, Livespot360, has teamed up with Nigeria’s biggest artists for a limited live concert, titled Livespot X-Clusive. The star-studded event, according to the organisers, will be held in Lagos on December 19 and 20, 2020. There will also be a virtual edition on Livespot Nation.

Livespot360 revealed that Livespot X-Clusive was borne out of a desire to celebrate the best of Nigerian music and stage an exciting end to a very tough year.

In true fashion, Livespot360 has acquired the buy-in of one of Nigeria’s biggest artists, Wizkid, who will headline the concert. Also billed to perform are established artists such as Simi, Yemi Alade, and Darey.

Instead of the usual crowded concerts that Lagos is known for, the two-day event will be very exclusive with limited seating in line with COVID-19 restrictions. Fans and interested parties unable to secure tickets to the physical concert will still be able to watch the show via livestream accessible on Livespot Nation.