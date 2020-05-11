Woman dies in Lagos church during childbirth, police arrest prophetess

A prophetess, Evelyn Owoleke, has been arrested in connection with the death of one Seun Olorunto during childbirth at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church, Bayo Ajao Street, in the Aboru area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Olorunto was to be delivered of her baby in the church but allegedly bled to death.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said in a statement on Sunday that Olorunto was found in a pool of her own blood when detectives visited the church, adding that the corpse had been deposited in a mortuary and the baby taken to hospital.

Elkana stated, “On May 4, 2020, around 7.50pm, one Olaloye Jolayemi of Ologundudu Street, Aboru, reported at the Oke-Odo Police Station that on May 4, 2020, around 10am, one Seun Olorunto, 39, died after she was delivered of a baby boy by one Prophetess Evelyn Owoleke at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church on Bayo Ajao Street, Aboru.

“Homicide detectives visited the scene and found the woman lying in a pool of her own blood, suggesting that she might have bled to death due to complications. The corpse was removed from the church to the General Hospital, Yaba, for autopsy.

“The infant was taken to hospital for medical examination and care. The traditional/spiritual midwife was arrested and taken to the SCIID, Yaba. An investigation is ongoing.”

In another development, men of the command have arrested four suspects in connection with the death of a domestic worker, Halimat Sodiq, in the Bariga area of the state.

It was gathered that Halimat’s boss, Shade Moke, had accused her of stealing N2,000 and reportedly invited three men to torture her in a bid to extract confession from her.

Elkana said Halimat died in the process, adding that the suspects secretly buried her at the Atan Cemetery to conceal the crime.

He stated that the suspects denied the crime when interrogated, adding that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, for further investigation.

“On Saturday, May 9, 2020, around 11.30am, the Bariga Police Station received information that one Shade Moke, 41, conspired with three others on February 29, 2020, and killed one Halimat Sodiq, 16, over an allegation of stealing.

“The victim was said to be a house help to Shade Moke. She was accused of stealing N2,000 from her madam, which she denied. The madam invited the other three suspects, who tortured the girl to death. “They buried her secretly at the Atan Cemetery in order to conceal the murder.”

Similarly, policemen attached to the Mushin Police Station have arrested one Owolabi Fasasi for alleged involvement in the death of one Taiwo Adekoya in the Mushin area of the state.

Elkana said Fasasi was attempting to dispossess Kausarat Owolabi of her three-month-old baby when he pushed Adekoya, who was pacifying him, to the ground.

He stated that Adekoya became unconscious and was taken to hospital, where she was confirmed dead, adding that Fasasi would be charged.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 16 persons for allegedly terrorising residents of Itire and Ikorodu areas of the state.

Elkana identified the suspects arrested in Itire as Ahmed Ajibosi, Quam Gabriel, Rasheed Afolabi, Terry Ebode, Ibe Ugochukwu, Yusuf Abubakar, Uche Ndubuisi, Lateef Akintunde, Ojo Sunday and Wale Sodiq.

Those arrested in Ikorodu are Olushola Shotola, 33; Samuel Adebayo, 28; Umaru Ibrahim, 23; Ayo Idowu, 30; Gbolahan Adeola, 18; and Hammed Lukman, 35.

He stated that an investigation was ongoing into their respective cases, adding that the suspects would be charged.

The PPRO also stated that the command had commenced investigation to determine the whereabouts of 15-year-old Daniel Michael, who suddenly disappeared from an orphanage in the Ikotun area of the state.

He said the Administrative Officer, Finger of God Orphanage Home, Ernest Madu, reported the case, adding that efforts to find Michael were ongoing. – Punch.