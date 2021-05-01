Workers’ Day: We’ll resist non-payment of minimum wage – NLC, TUC

Labour directs states to proceed on strike as workers lament rising costs, inflation

Errant governors owing or yet to commence payment of the new minimum wage may see their states shut down immediately after the celebration of the Workers Day today.

As the Nigerian workers joined other workers to celebrate today, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have directed all the state councils to declare industrial actions if any governor remains adamant about paying the new national minimum wage.

NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and the TUC counterpart, Quadri Olaleye who equally vowed to resist attempt to remove the minimum wage from the Exclusive list to the Concurrent list, lamented that quality wages have been an issue in the face of the rising cost of living.

Wabba said though negotiation has been concluded some states two years ago, they are yet to conclude negotiations on the consequential increase in salaries.

He noted that the national minimum wages serve as social protection by providing a minimum income floor to safeguard low earners. He lamented that there are attempts by a section of Nigeria’s ruling class to kill the National Minimum Wage by removing it as an item from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Meanwhile workers in different states have lamented that life has been quite hard in the past year. They noted that the current economic hardship ravaging the country has compounded their woes.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Anambra State, Mr Jerry Nnubia, said workers were not happy that their minimum wage have not been fully implemented.

In Bayelsa, Chairman of the NLC, in the state, Mr John Bipre Ndiomu, has said workers are expecting the state government to meet its other demands to sustain the existing cordial working relationship.

NLC chairman in Oyo State, Mr Kayode Martins, called on the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to kidnappings, banditry, insurgence, and terrorism rocking the entire country.

NLC Secretary in Kaduna State, Christy Bawa, said: “Our plight here in Kaduna is about a safe working environment where every worker can go to work and return home safely. For about two weeks now, the two nurses kidnapped in Kajuru are yet to return.” The Sun