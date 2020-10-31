WTO DG: Buhari pushes harder for Okonjo-Iweala in video call with European Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday stepped up his campaign for Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Nigerian candidate for the vacant seat of World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director-General (DG).

Buhari had a video conference with Mr Charles Michel, President of the European Council.

The latter reiterated Europe’s support for Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala as the next Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The President is leading Nigeria’s charge for the former finance minister, to emerge as the first Black and female WTO DG.

President Buhari thanked the European Council for its support for Nigeria’s candidate.

Also discussed during the conference were issues bordering on debt relief for Africa, EU-African relations and recharge of the Lake Chad.

Buhari has always seized every opportunity to discuss the recharge of Lake Chad, which has shrunk to less than one-third of its usual size, and thrown about 130 million people, who depend on the Lake, into dire straits.

President Buhari expressed appreciation to Mr Michel for expected positive developments on the issues.

Okonjo-Iweala was presented to WTO council on Tuesday, as the candidate with the broadest support, edging out the South Korean competitor Yoo Myung-hee.

But the United States objected to Okonjo-Iweala and canvassed instead for the Korean.

The 164 member WTO will meet on 9 November, six days after the American election.

By its rules, all the 164 members must support the Nigerian candidate.