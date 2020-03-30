Yobe Governor sets Tuesday for lockdown

Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State has said he would lock down the state from Tuesday as a measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

This was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Mallam Mamman Mohammed, on Sunday.

He said, “The Yobe State Governor, His Excellency Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has directed closure of the state borders from midnight of Tuesday 31st March, 2020 to guard against importation of the dreaded coronavirus into the state.

“This became necessary following the spike in spread of the virus in the country. The governor expressed gratitude to Allah (SWT) for sparing the state and its people since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the zero status of the state.

“The governor said in spite of the state’s zero status, government had taken adequate measures by establishing isolation centres with equipment and constituting a committee on coronavirus under the chairmanship of the state Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana.”

The statement further said a Rapid Response Team had also been established to closely monitor any suspicious case as the “state remains grateful that no single case has been recorded up to now.”

The governor urged the people to adhere to medical advice, avoid over-crowded gatherings and wash their hands from time to time, while appealing to the people to cooperate with government and all the relevant agencies for a collective approach to the fight against the pandemic.

Buni called on traders not to hoard essential commodities to hike prices and create additional hardships for the people.

He however asked the people to be calm and steadfast in prayers to seek divine intervention to save the state, Nigeria and humanity.