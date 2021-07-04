Yoruba Nation agitators defy police arrests, fire

…as stray bullet kills 14-year-old

Yoruba Nation activists were unrelenting on Saturday at Ojota in Lagos, in putting up a show of defiance, enduring police teargas and water cannon.

Things went awry at the location of the planned protest when the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu began addressing journalists on why the protest should not hold.

After initially dispersing protesters with water and gunshots into the air, more protesters appeared seeking to speak with one “officer Jack”.

One unidentified man appeared in white Buba and Sokoto and cap alongside some women, all dressed in white robes as he sought audience with police officers, to enable him speak with officer Jack.

While addressing the police officers at the entrance to the Gani Fawehinmi park, he said they had a letter for the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba.

He also said they needed police protection to get into the park and have their peaceful protest.

‘‘We are your partners in progress”, he said.

However, officers at the entrance of the park did not pay any attention to him as the crowd behind began to surge.

Teargas canisters were fired toward the gathering protesters and shots were fired into the air as protesters began running.

Meanwhile, a yogurt seller, identified simply as Jumoke, has become the first and only casualty of the Yoruba Nation agitators rally in Lagos.

She was killed by stray bullets allegedly fired by a security operative dispersing Yoruba Nation agitators at Ojota, Lagos State.

Witnesses told sunnewsonline.com at the scene of the rally that the bullets had ripped open the stomach of the 14 years old and she died immediately.

Concerned persons at the scene covered her remains with a piece of cloth while sympathisers and passersby gathered at the spot.

Security agents chased away agitators for Yoruba nation who had converge on Ojota area of Lagos, for the Lagos mega rally.