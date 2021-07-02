Yoruba nation: No going back, Lagos rally will hold tomorrow – Igboho

Despite the warning by Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu against holding any rally in Lagos, spokesman of Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba Nation agitator said they are unstoppable.

A spokesman for Sunday Igboho, Olayomi Koiki said the 3 July rally will go ahead at Ojota, despite the storming of Igboho’s Ibadan home by the DSS and the arrest of 13 people.

“I can still confirm officially that the Lagos rally in as much as whatever news or rumours you’ve been listening to from different outlets, will go as planned”, Koiki said in a video posted on Facebook.

“The 3rd of July Mega rally will go as planned. All arrangements for the rally has been planned and nothing has changed.

“I have spoken to the organisers, nothing has changed so far. 3rd of July from exactly 9:00am in the morning. The whole arrangement and planning is going on.”

“I’ve spoken with the general Secretary of Ilana Omo Odua, George Akinola and also in the early hours before noon, I spoke with Banji Akintoye and he is working tirelessly for the release of those taken away.

“The rally in Lagos is going to be a peaceful rally, it is going to be a mega rally, do not be disturbed about what happened. So many development took place at Igboho’s house.

“We might get a form of video from Igboho about the Lagos rally, which might be released, we’ll be deciding that in the next 24 hours.”

“He (Igboho) asked me to tell you all, not to be weighed down about what happened, he is standing with the Yoruba Nation agenda”.

The DSS declared Igboho wanted on Thursday and asked him to surrender to the nearest security agency.

The DSS claimed that Igboho and his group, in the guise of campaign for self-determination, have become well-armed and determined to undermine public order.

The agency which said it recovered 10 guns in Igboho’s Ibadan home, claimed the Yoruba Nation activist was planning to wage a violent insurrection against the Nigerian State.

Previously, Igboho had said he was a mere campaigner, incapable of fighting the Federal Government.