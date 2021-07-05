Yoruba Nation rally: Sanwo-Olu orders probe into killing of 14-year-old girl

…Police threatened to shoot me when I demanded my daughter’s corpse – Victim’s mother

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday ordered investigation into the killing of a 14-year-old girl in Ojota during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally.

A stray bullet from the police reportedly hit the girl who was selling drinks in a shop, leading to her immediate death.

But the police denied the killing of the girl, saying she died in a very far distance away from the scene of the incident.

A statement issued by the Moyosore Onigbanjo, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said government’s attention has been drawn to the death of a 14 -year-old girl in Ojota during the Oodua Republic Mega Rally on Saturday 3rd of July, 2021.

“We commiserate with the family of the deceased. The Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered a thorough investigation of the death. A Coroner’s Inquest has immediately been requested , in line with section 14 and 15 of the Coroners’ Systems Law, Laws of Lagos State 2015, to determine the cause and circumstances of death.

“By Section 14 (1)(d) of the Coroners’ System Law of the State: “A report of death shall be made to any of the agencies for the report of death or the office of the Coroner and be subject to post-mortem examination where there is reasonable cause to believe that the cause of death was: violent, unnatural or suspicious.”

“Section 15(1) and (9) further enjoins the Coroner to hold an inquest whenever he or she is informed that the death of the deceased person was in a violent, unnatural or suspicious situation or believes an inquest is desirable following the report of a reportable death,” the statement said.

The statement added that “As a government, the security and well-being of citizens are of utmost importance to us. The State assures the public that everything will be done to ensure that the cause of death is known.

“The findings of this investigation will be made public in due course and appropriate sanctions meted out to anyone found culpable.”

Meanwhile, Ifeoluwa Oyeleke, the mother of a 14-year-old girl, said she was yet to see the corpse of her child.

The mother alleged that when she and her brother visited the Police Station where her corpse was believed to have been taken, the policemen on duty threatened to shoot them on their legs if they didn’t leave immediately.

She added that the policemen also threatened to fire a teargas canister at them.

She, however, did not state which Police Station they had visited.

The distraught mother-of-four also disclosed that the victim was her first child.

Jumoke’s body was found sprawled on the ground in a pool of blood, with her stomach ripped apart. This was shortly after policemen had opened fire to disperse those at the rally who were agitating for a separate nation for the Yoruba nation.

“They’ve not released her corpse to us. My brother and I, in last night’s rain, got there, but we were not allowed in. We heard them saying that if we stayed too long, they will shoot our legs and fire a teargas canister at us”, Ifeoluwa sobbed.

“After a while, my brother discussed with them and they allowed us in to see their Area Commander who said he heard that shots were fired but that he didn’t know which station the officers behind it came from.

“He said this could be determined when the extracted bullet is examined.”

When asked if the police had told her anything about her daughter’s corpse, she said no, adding that she didn’t know where they took it to.

She stated that she would love to have a lawyer who would help her seek justice concerning the death of her daughter.

Speaking further, Ifeoluwa revealed that Jumoke was an apprentice at an ice cream shop and had just concluded Junior Secondary School education.

“She usually sat in the shop and never hawked.

“She had three siblings who are all girls. Her dad is dead,” she said; adding, “Jumoke was a good girl who hardly got annoyed; she was hard working.

“Anyone who can rise to our defence should please do,” she pleaded.