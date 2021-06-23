You have no mandate to decide on Biafra – IPOB tells South-East governors

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to the recent utterance by the South East governors purportedly disowning its group.

In a statement by Emma Powerful, IPOB said their comments did not came to them as a surprise because, according to him, “they were the first people to proscribe us before the Federal Government tagged us terrorists.

“The governors, Ohaneze Ndigbo and the handful traitors masquerading as the Igbo political elite should wake up to the realities that they have since lost the confidence of the people. We understand their worry: They are rattled by the unflinching support and loyalty of the masses to IPOB.”

While accusing the South East governors of conniving with the Federal Government to proscribe IPOB, Powerful said it was hypocrisy if the same governors would be calling them for negotiation.

“So the South East self-acclaimed leaders are quick to disown IPOB and Eastern Security Network yet they are calling us to accept the calls for peaceful negotiations? What a hypocrisy.

“How can South East governors be so desperate for power beyond 2023 that they can sacrifice anything and anybody for personal gains? In case they don’t know, even the northerners they are trying to impress understand the handwriting on the wall. They know the governors are on their own. They can’t decide for the over 70 million Biafrans home and abroad.

“We want to unequivocally declare again that the five South East governors and the few self-appointed Igbo elite are too infinitesimal to speak for the millions of Biafrans who are tired of being held hostage in this contraption called Nigeria.

“They don’t even command the loyalty of all their appointees let alone the egalitarian Igbo nation that never gave them the stollen mandate they parade.”