Youths appoint NFSC Chairman, Ikpea, as Ambassador

The National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, Rev(Amb). Samuel Ikpea, on Sunday in Lagos, was appointed as ‘Ambassador and Sports Icon’ by Abuja based Western Youth Development Forum (WYDEF).

At the ceremony held inside the Assembly of Faithfuls Church, Lagos, Ikpea was described as a stakeholder and contributor to Nigerian sports.

Speaking during the event, President of WYDEF, Prince Sunday Oyedele explained that the award and also the investiture of Ikpea, as a national patron of the organisation is to further encourage him into achieving greater things for Nigerian sports and the benefits of the country, in general.

Reacting, Ikpea, who was recently honoured as ‘Most Important Sports Personality’, at the 7th Edition of City Merit Awards, expressed gratitude to the leadership of WYDEF for the recognition, which he said would truly spur him to contributing more to the development of sports in Nigeria.