Yuletide: Cross River State assures citizens, tourists of safety

Cross River State Government has assured the citizenry as well as tourists visiting the state during the yuletide of safety of their lives and property.

The Executive Secretary, Cross River State Carnival Commission, Evangelist Austin Cobham, who gave the assurance while briefing newsmen in Calabar said as a tourism state, the Commission will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the citizenry and visitors to the state celebrate the season peacefully.

According to Evangelist Cobham, “the state government through the pragmatic leadership of Prof. Ben Ayade, has rejiged as well as strengthened the security architecture of the state and has put every machinery in motion in ensuring that the state security apparatus is roll out adequately during this period.

“Though the security challenge we are facing is recurring decimal in the country as a state we want to ensure visitors to Calabar that we will tackle any breach of security during the yuletide headlong for their safety to retain our status of the safest state in Nigeria.”

On the hosting the Africa’s Biggest Street Party, Carnival Calabar, Austin disclosed that the stakeholders are ready to host the event, adding that, “We have been hosting this fame event for 19 years running and I can proudly tell you that for us, Carnival Calabar is now a plug and play event and has come to stay”