Zamfara APC dispute: Supreme Court fixes judgment May 24

The Supreme Court will on May 24 give judgment in the appeals filed in relation to the dispute over whether or not candidates of the All Progressives Party (APC) in Zamfara State in the last general elections emerged from validly conducted primaries.

A five-man panel of the court, led by Justice Ibrahim Muhammad chose the date after lawyers to parties adopted their briefs of argument in relation to the appeals.

The appeals are those filed by the APC and Sanusi Liman Dan Alhaji and many others.

Lawyers to the appellants, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and Damian Dodo (SAN) urged the court to uphold their appeals.

Fagbemi urged the court to restore the judgment of the Zamfara State High Court, which upheld the primaries held by the APC and on which basis the party’s candidates participated in the election,

He argued that the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Sokoto, which restrained the APC from fielding candidates for the general elections, should be set aside.

The Appeal Court in Sokoto had held, among others, that the APC held no valid primaries in Zamfara State.

Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who represented the Senator Kabiru Marafa faction of the party, urged the court to dismiss the appeal and uphold the judgment of the Appeal Court in Sokoto.

Earlier in the proceedings, Ozekhome withdrew the cross-appeal his clients filed.