Zamfara Assembly proposes using unclaimed pension funds to pay retirees

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has called on Governor Bello Matawalle to reclaim about N500m unclaimed funds domiciled with pension fund administrators to settle the arrears of pension in the state.

The House also recommended that the governor should seek an audience with the Attorney- General of the Federation as well as the Director- General, National Pension Commission, to discuss the modalities regarding the payment of state civil servants.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the House, Alhaji Mustafa Kaura, said, “These are some of the resolutions reached when the House received a report of an ad-hoc committee set up late last year to investigate the activities of pension fund administrators in the state.

“The chairman of the ad-hoc committee who doubles as Deputy House Leader, Nasiru Bungudu read the committee’s findings and offered solutions through some far-reaching recommendations.

“Members took turns and contributed positively on the report and later adopted all the six key recommendations which were read by the Speaker, Nasiru Magarya.”

“With these recommendations of the ad-hoc committee and subsequent resolutions by the House on the matter, it is now expected that the executive arm of the government will take action to fish out these huge amounts of money kept in different accounts of pension fund administrators for the benefit of retired employees of the government,” the statement read.