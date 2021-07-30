Zamfara Assembly still plotting to remove me – Deputy Governor

The Deputy Governor of Zamfara State, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Muhammad Gusau, has said the state assembly is planning to proceed with an impeachment proceeding against him despite the restriction imposed on the lawmakers by a court.

Briefing newsmen at his office on Thursday, the deputy governor said the action of the lawmakers is tantamount to a flagrant breach of law.

“As you are aware, my party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has instituted an action at the Federal High Court, Abuja, challenging the vires of Zamfara State House of Assembly as presently constituted to commence impeachment or any other proceeding against me as elected on PDP platform.”

“The Federal High Court has granted an order directing the maintenance of the status quo ante bellum on the 19th day of July 2021.

“The order was served on the Chief Judge of Zamfara State, Zamfara State House of Assembly and Governor of Zamfara State.

“Despite the foregoing state of affairs, the speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and the House of Assembly have now embarked on steps and actions to overreach the pending suit, disobey the court order and render the effect of the suit nugatory.

“I’m constrained to draw the attention of the public to this ugly situation in the hope that well-meaning citizens and people of goodwill will call the Zamfara State House of Assembly to order and impress upon them the need to obey the subsisting court order,” the deputy governor added.