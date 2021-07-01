Zamfara bandits attack Ganduje’s convoy, injure three policemen

…kill lawmaker, son

Bandits in Zamfara State have rained bullets on the convoy of Kano State Governor, Abdullah Ganduje and injured three policemen in the convoy.

The incident reported occurred on Tuesday while the convoy was coming from Zamfara State where Ganduje and other governors visited Guzau to receive Governor Bello Matawalle into the APC fold.

The convoy ran into a road block mounted by the bandits on the Zamfara, Katsina and Kano Road, around Shema and on seeing the convoy, the bandits opened fire on it.

Ganduje was not in the convoy when the attack happened, said Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

The Kano governor was said to have joined his counterpart from Jigawa, Muhammadu Abubakar Badaru, back to Kano, which was what saved his life.

The security operatives attached to Ganduje were said to have engaged the bandits in a gun-battle, repelling them before they could remove the barricade to drive through.

The three injured policemen were said to have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a member of the Zamfara State House of Assembly representing Shinkafi constituency, Alhaji Mohammed G. Ahmed, has been reportedly killed by bandits, on Tuesday night.

It was also gathered that the gunmen, after killing the lawmaker, also abducted his son and the driver.

Director-General of Press and Public Affairs in the state House of Assembly, Mustafa Jafaru-Kaura, who confirmed the incident, said it happened on Tuesday, at Sheme in Katsina State, while the deceased and his family were on their way to Kano state.

“He was taking his son to a hospital in Kano. The lawmaker’s son and driver were kidnapped by bandits,” he said.

The incident was further confirmed by the Clerk of the Zamfara House House of Assembly, Alhaji Shehu Saidu Anka.

Anka said the late lawmaker was killed along the Sheme – Kankara road, in Katsina state, while travelling out of Zamfara state.

Ahmed, who, until his death, was the Chairman House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, lost his life few hours after attending the official defection of governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The remains of the deceased lawmaker was laid to rest yesterday after funeral prayers in Gusau.