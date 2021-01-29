Zamfara bandits surrender weapons

Some repentant bandits who have surrendered their weapons to Zamfara State Government have taken an oath to stay off crimes.

The bandits, who swore by the Holy Qur’an in a colourful ceremony at the Government House, Gusau, on Thursday, have indicated their willingness to stop banditry and embrace peace for the rest of their lives.

They regretted their involvement in banditry and asked the general public to forgive them.

The Commissioner for Security, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, stated that the repentant bandits, who were residing in the state, came from different parts of the country.

Dauran maintained that they surrendered their weapons following the peace accord initiated by Governor Bello Matawalle.

In his speech, Matawalle said his administration would continue to use dialogue as the best option for bringing back peace to the state.

Matawalle added that the door was still open for all bandits, who were willing to repent, warning however, that “We will use force to fight those recalcitrant ones that are not ready to embrace the peace accord”.