Zamfara denies owning gold mining field

The Zamfara State Commissioner in charge of Ministry of Solid Minerals, Dr. Nuruddeen Isa, said the state government did not own any gold field.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday in Gusau, Isa said the state government was not directly involved in gold mining as reported by the media.

He said, “The state government doesn’t own any portion of gold field throughout the state and is not involved in mining.”

The commissioner maintained that the state government only used to buy the gold from the illegal miners in order to prevent the commodity from being smuggled out of the country or sold out to bandits.

“What the state government does is to buy the gold so that it doesn’t fall into wrong hands who in return sell it outside the country and purchase weapons for the bandits,” he stressed.

He, however, added that the state government had currently banned the mining in the state, adding that, “anybody who wants to venture into mining should obtain licence permit from the Federal Government.”

The commissioner said, mineral resources belonged to the Federal Government and added that anybody who wanted to partake in mining must obtain licence from the Federal Government.