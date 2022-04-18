Zamfara: Ex-Gov. Yari, Sen. Marafa dump APC for PDP

Former Zamfara state Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari who is facing several graft cases and former Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa have dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The dramatic switch of the politicians, who were former enemies was announced today by Zamfara PDP chairman, retired Colonel Bala Mande.

The announcement was made after a stakeholders’ meeting in Gusau, the state capital, on Sunday.

Col. Bala Mande said they had sat down and finalised the issue of the defection of Yari and Marafa and they had reached an agreement to work for the development of the Party.

“We have all agreed to work for the development of the party and the PDP in the state has welcome them to its fold.

“We will ensure justice and fairness to all members even after we have won elections in 2023.”

“The date for their grand reception to our party will be announced later but we are going to implement all the agreements reached during the stakeholders meeting,” Col. Mande said.

Yari and Marafa lost control of Zamfara APC after Governor Bello Matawalle defected to the party last year.

Matawalle, who had the backing of the national leadership of the party, had told those who could not recognise him as Zamfara APC leader to leave.