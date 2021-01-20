Zamfara: Gov. Matawalle supplied vehicles to bandits, alleges ex-LG Chairman

A former Chairman of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abubakar Maradun, has accused Governor Bello Matawalle of supplying vehicles to bandits.

Maradun, who spoke to our correspondent on the record, alleged that Matawalle gave the bandits Hilux vehicles, which they used to attack innocent residents.

According to him, the hoodlums who killed 10 people in Janbako community used two of the vehicles.

“They went to that village in two of the Hilux vehicles given to them by the Zamfara State Government. One of the vehicles broke down and was abandoned by the bandits.

“These bandits have been using the vehicles to kidnap, kill and rape innocent people and the press has been silent,” he added.

He stressed that the bandits also killed three soldiers, including a major, adding that the attack was not reported.

The Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Zailani Baffa, described the allegations as wicked and a figment of the writer’s imagination.”

Baffa, who was reacting to the allegations as earlier reported by an online paper, said, “To disabuse the minds of those law abiding and patriotic Nigerians, Governor Bello Mohammed used the meager resources of the state government to purchase 200 Hilux vans in support of security operatives in the state.

“These vehicles were duly distributed to all security agencies in the state under the supervision of the Inspector-General of the Nigeria Police.

“The beneficiaries included the military, the police, the customs and excise, the immigration services, the NDLEA, the NSCDC, the FRSC, among others.”