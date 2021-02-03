Zamfara govt donates ₦50m to Sokoto fire victims

The Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has announced the donation of the sum of ₦50 million to victims of the Sokoto Main market fire incident which occurred last week.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser, Public Enlightenment Media and Communications, Zailani Bappa, the Governor, accompanied by the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, visited the site of the incident, where he noted that whatever affects the Sokoto people directly affects the people of Zamfara State.

“What affects the eye directly affects the nose too. We are basically the same people and we must share our good and bad moments together,” Governor Matawalle said.

He said he was unable to visit the state last week due to the security situation arising in Zamfara at the time but prayed for Allah to give the victims of the incident the heart to bear the loss while also urging them to consider it as a special test from God.

“When this market was built, it was one of the best in this country, but it has experienced more than one trial like this. God knows why these have to happen. But we must leave all matters in His hands as only He knows best,” Governor Matawalle said.

Responding on behalf of the victims, Governor Tambuwal thanked his counterpart and promised to ensure that they are compensated appropriately.

He also noted that already, the other side of the market has been separated and all the traders have moved there to continue with their businesses.