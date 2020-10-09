Zedcrest Group celebrates Customer Service Week

New-age financial solutions powerhouse, Zedcrest Group celebrated the 2020 Customer Service Week with series of customer reward and staff recognition activities as a show of appreciation for their unalloyed loyalty to the group.

According the company, it decided to celebrate the theme of this year’s Customer Service Week – ‘Dream Team’ in line with Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary as the strength of Zedcrest Group lies in the diversity of her people who share common aspirations for a better Nigeria.

In a statement issued to journalists at the company’s head office in Lagos, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest, Mr. Adedayo Amzat said “joining the global community in commemorating Customer Service Week has become a cherished tradition for Zedcrest Group, as it provides the company with an invaluable opportunity to specially thank its esteemed customers for the privilege of being their preferred financial solutions partner”.

“As a Group, we are building inter-connected financial solutions across Africa. We are demonstrating the beauty of our diversity through a show of our culture during this year’s event”, he said.

“Our people are the key drivers of our success. Even though, all our employees come from diverse backgrounds, we share a few aspirations in common: a hunger for exploration, willingness to challenge conventional thinking and desire to provide one-of-a-kind financial solutions to our clients. This is a special week we are also using to appreciate our staff for their contributions to our vision of being a leading African investment firm with enviable track record in building wealth across the productive sectors of the economy.

“For our customers, we have series of engaging activities lined up for them across all our social media platforms (Zedcrest Capital, Zedvance Finance, Zimvest & Zedcap Partners). All our customers and even prospects stand a chance to win lots of mouth-watering prizes throughout the week.

“For our staff, we have different dress code for each day in celebration of our culture and we have also designed other activities such as customer experience training, games, treasure hunt, trivia and reward and recognition awards for them”, he explained.

This year’s Customer Service Week holds from October 5 – 9, 2020 across the world. The theme for this year – Dream Team – is colorfully illustrated in a red, blue, and gold logo and is imprinted on a wide-range of exclusive decorations, gifts, rewards, stress relievers, puzzles, handouts, and more for use during the Week. The theme reflects the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all customers.