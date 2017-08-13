Women’s Long Jump Final: United State’s Resse stops Okagbare

Nigeria’s medal hopeful in the long jump, Blessing Okagbare could not make an impact at the final of the IAAF World Championships holding in London as United State’s Brittney Reese claimed her fourth world title after a third-round effort of 7.02m earned her victory in a hugely competitive final.

Silver went to Darya Klishina, competing here as a neutral athlete, after she had put together four successive season’s bests, the longest of them – 7.00m exactly – enabling her to finish above the defending champion Tianna Bartoletta, who saved her best for last, as she had in earning this title two years ago, but found it fell short of her ambition at 6.97m.