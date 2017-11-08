After Zuma statue, Okorocha set to confer chieftaincy title on Liberian President

Governor Rochas Okorocha, of Imo state, Tuesday, announced the coming of the Liberian President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, on Thursday, just as he said she will be conferred with a chieftaincy title and a road named after her in the state.

A statement to newsmen in Owerri, by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo, said Sirleaf would also deliver lecture on “Women in politics.”

According to the release, “On arrival on Thursday, Mrs. Sirleaf would be taken to the Palace of Eze Imo to be accorded the African way of receiving an august visitor like her and the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM Eze Samuel Ohiri will be expected to decorate her with a Chieftaincy title.

“Taking into account that she took over the leadership of Liberia soon after a bloody Civil War and she has been able to sustain the peace of that Country for ten years now.

“The following day being Friday, November 10, 2017, Mrs. Sirleaf will then be at the Rochas Foundation College of Africa where she will meet with the Students and also specifically interact with the Liberian Students.

“And all these will help to instil confidence in the students and brandish a juicy future for them.

“After her outing to the College, the Liberian President will deliver a lecture to Imo women at Imo International Convention Centre ,IICC, and the topic will be women in politics.

“And the lecture is structured to encourage women in the State to develop interest in leadership, especially when it is recalled that Mrs. Sirleaf is the first female President in Africa.”

Gov. Okorocha had come under criticism recently after he unveiled a statue of South African President, Jacob Zuma, who faced a litany of corruption scandals in his country.

Unconfirmed reports also had that Okorocha spent a whopping N520 million to build the statue in honour of the embattled president.