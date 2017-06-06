Ex-Pres. Jonathan condoles with Gov. Obiano, Obanikoro

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condoled with Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, over the passing of his mother Mrs Christiana Obiano who died at the age of 90.

Similarly, the ex-President also commiserated with the former minister of state for defence, Musiliu Obanikoro whose mother Alhaja Wasilat Obanikoro, died last Saturday at the age of 95.

A statement by Jonathan’s media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, said that the ex-President conveyed his condolences in separate letters to the families of Obiano and Obanikoro.

While commiserating with Governor Obiano, the ex-President urged him to be consoled by the fact that his late mother led a good life having excelled in “commerce, discipline and godly devotion.”

He said further: “On behalf of my family, I convey our deepest sympathy over the passage to eternal glory of your dear mother, Mrs Christiana Obiano.

The pain of the death of a loved one is always difficult to bear. That of a mother becomes even more challenging, because of the unique position they occupy in our lives.

“Mothers are special beings whose invaluable roles in moulding lives, go a long way in determining our personal fortunes and the fate of our societies.

“No doubt, the demise of your dear mother would have created a vacuum in your heart, and in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched.”

In his message to Obanikoro over the death of his mother, Jonathan said: “By her passage to eternal glory, your family has lost a dedicated mother; a dependable matriarch whose exemplary dexterity in shaping destinies reflects in the reputable lives of your family members.

“May Almighty God grant her soul eternal rest, and bless you with the fortitude to cope with the pain of this irreparable loss.”