Nigeria records 242 new COVID-19 cases, total now 4,641

Nigeria on Monday recorded 242 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,641.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known on its website.

NCDC also announced ten new fatalities were recorded from coronavirus-related complications in the country.

Data from the centre’s website showed that 124 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

It posted, “On the 11th of May 2020, 242 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 4641 cases have been confirmed, 902 cases have been discharged and 150 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 242 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos (88), Kano(64), Katsina(49), Kaduna(13), Ogun(9), Gombe(6), Adamawa(4), FCT(3), Ondo(1), Oyo(1), Rivers(1), Zamfara (1), Borno (1), Bauchi(1).”

The centre apologised for an error in the number of fatalities recorded for Nasarawa State.

“On the 10th of April 2020, we erroneously announced two new deaths in Nasarawa There was one death in Nasarawa reported on the 10th of April.

“We apologise to the State Government for this error, & remain committed to providing accurate data.”