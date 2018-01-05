NNPC inadequate as sole petrol importer, distributor – DPR

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has said the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) does not have the capacity to be sole importer and distributor of petrol.

Director of DPR, Mr. Mordecai Danteni Baba Ladan, in his presentation said, “‎NNPC is the sole importer and almost the sole distributor of the commodity.

“NNPC cannot do it alone.”

He said some of the stations’ personnel who were involved in storing of the petroleum project had been arrested.

While calling on the general public to contact the agency with any useful information on anyone hoarding fuel, he disclosed that, the agency had charged individual marketers to comply with Government pump price.