Police end siege to Akwa Ibom Assembly

The Police on Friday ended their siege on the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

All entrances to the complex had been barricaded since Tuesday morning.

They are, however, now open as the police vacated the premises on Friday.

The Assembly had been cordoned off by armed police personnel on Wednesday following a crisis that erupted on Monday.

The Speaker, Onofiok Luke, had declared the seats of five lawmakers who had defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), vacant, a situation which later led to alleged thugs, disrupting plenary.

The police, thereafter, sealed off the complex, denying the lawmakers and staff of the Assembly access.

Shortly after, the Senate ordered an investigation into the sealing of the Assembly, after the issue was raised by Senator Bassey Akpan, representing Akwa Ibom North-East.

Subsequently, on Thursday, the Senate ordered the police to immediately vacate the assembly and not prevent legislators from getting in.