Ugandan govt increases salaries of public servants

The Ugandan government has announced that it will increase salaries of all public servants in phases, starting from 2018.

Muruli Mukasa, the minister for public service, told a news conference that the government has approved the salary enhancement for all categories of public servants in a phased manner to ensure equity and fairness.

Mukasa said all the health workers, scientists, judiciary, lower level soldier cadres, police officers, prison officers, primary and secondary school teachers will benefit from the first batch of the salary enhancement starting 2018 to 2019.

“The government is true to its commitment of better service delivery. With this pay rise efficiency should be expected.

“I think there should be no cause for the extension of industrial actions or strike in the country,” he said.

The announcement comes just days to the Dec. 15 when the government salary review commission is expected to issue its report on the regularisation of remuneration of all government workers for salary enhancements.

The government announcement comes amid increased strikes by public servants over low pay.

A recent strike by doctors in public health facilities paralysed the health sector in the country. – NAN.