2019: Buhari to seek re-election, says Communication Minister

The Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, on Wednesday said although President Muhammadu Buhari has not made up his mind on the 2019 presidential election, he must seek re-election because he has done well so far.

Shittu said this in an interview with State House correspondents shortly after a meeting he had with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said those of them who he described as the President’s ardent supporters would prevail on him to seek re-election.

He said they would help Buhari to make up his mind so that Nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress.

Specifically on whether the President will contest, Shittu said, “It goes without saying. I mean if you have a child who goes to primary school and he does well; he proceeds to secondary school and he does well, and you keep asking if he will be going to university. It goes with out saying.

“By the grace of God, we his (Buhari’s) ardent supporters who appreciate his worth on behalf of millions of Nigerians would urge him to re-contest.

“I know he has not made up his mind but I can say that some of us can assist him in making up his mind so that nigeria can continue to enjoy stability and progress in our land.”

The minister said he seized the opportunity of the meeting with the President to inform him that he has appointed a national chairman of the Board of Trustees of Muhammadu Buhari/Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group.

He did not disclose the identity of the chairman.