Abia, FCT top in new coronavirus cases

Lagos was brushed aside by Abia and the Federal Capital territory of Abuja in coronavirus cases announced by the NCDC on Sunday night.

Lagos which has Nigeria’s heaviest caseload of the virus at 5,767, sank to number three with 38 cases.

The lower figure is a further illustration that the state may be escaping the clutches of the deadly virus.

Lagos in the last one week, has been posting lower figures since its peak of 378 cases on 30 May.

In an indication that the virus epicentre may be shifting, Abia registered 67 cases.

It now has 83 cases in all and is No. 20 in Nigeria.

The FCT returned 50 cases for a total of 952.

Ogun posted 19 cases and Gombe 16, while Edo recorded 14.

Kano recorded just 2 cases.

On the whole, Nigeria recorded just 260 cases, taking the national total to 12,486.

The death toll increased by 12 to reach 354, while 173 were discharged overnight.

The breakdown state by state:

Abia-67

FCT-40

Lagos-38

Ogun-19

Gombe-16

Edo-14

Imo-9

Kwara-8

Katsina-8

Nasarawa-8

Borno-8

Kaduna-6

Bauchi-5

Ekiti-4

Niger-2

Ondo-2

Plateau-2

Kano-2

Sokoto-2

12486 cases of #COVID19Nigeria

Discharged: 3959