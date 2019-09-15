Anyaoku seeks more budgetary allocation to education sector

A former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has called on the Federal Government to scale up its budgetary allocation to the education sector.

He said that would make the country to be on the same pedestal with other nations.

Anyaoku gave the advice at the 6th Annual Memorial Lecture held in honour of late Dr. Olusegun Agagu, a former governor of Ondo State, held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island in Lagos.

Anyaoku regretted that the current budgetary allocation to the education sector was below the standard set by UNESCO.

He also advised that informal education should be encouraged and embraced since they were tools for nation-building.

Also, the Lagos State Deputy Gov. Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, in his speech at the event called for the prioritisation of education to attract increased budgetary allocations.