Appeal Court affirms Okoronkwo as IPMAN president

Members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have expressed joy over the Appeal Court judgment in Abuja, that declared Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo as the National President of the Association.

A mild drama had played out at the ongoing public hearing organised by the Senate on the lingering petrol scarcity when three persons introduced themselves as National President of IPMAN).

They were Sanusi Fari, Chinedu Okorokwo and Obasi Lawson.

The development which occurred during the introductory session had caused a stir at the event.

The Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) resolved that only Executive Secretary of IPMAN, Aminu Abdulkadir‎, would be recognised to speak for the association.

However, IPMAN National Secretary, Alhaji Danladi Pasali, announced the court ruling after the National Executive Meeting (NEC) of the Association’s yesterday in Abuja.

Pasali said the judgment and restoration of Okonkwo as the as IPMAN President would address the issues of misconduct and mismanagement that have plaqued the Association, saying the Court of Appeal, Abuja reaffirmed the High court judgment of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in suit No. FCT/HC/CV/1479/2016 delivered on 28th day of May, 2014, which upheld the election of IPMAN National Executive committee of 10th May, 2014.

Pasali said the interest of all members of the association will be a top priority of the President, adding that the judgment was a welcome development to IPMAN members nationwide, as well as the oil and gas industry. “The judgment once again confirmed Okoronkwo as substantive National President of IPMAN,” he restated.

Pasali said IPMAN members nationwide welcomed the Appeal Court judgment as it would enable the Association maintain the serenity and orderliness members used to enjoy in the distribution and dispensing of petroleum products to Nigerians across the country.

“Now that Okoronkwo is on IPMAN driver’s seat, members will get their allocation accordingly. The NEC had reached agreement with DAPPMA for better synergy in meeting product availability in the country since DAPPMA has better strength in storage.

“IPMAN members own and control 80 per cent of fuel outlets in Nigeria and are better positioned to efficiently distribute and dispense fuel to Nigerians in urban and hinterland.

Pasali said the judgment of the Appeal Court Abuja delivered on 7th December, 2017, confirmed the National Executive Committee members as Elder Chinedu Okoronkwo, National President; Alhaji Abubakar Maigani Shettima, Vice President; Aihaji Danladi Pasali, National Secretary; Bola Adeleke, National Treasurer; Chief Leo Nkameme, National Organisational Secretary; Alhaji Yakubu Ali Dimka, National Auditor; Chief J.D. Ubani (JP), National Financial Secretary; Dr Hammed Adekunle Fashil, Assistant National Secretary; Alhaji Umar Baba Kano, National Legal Adviser; Chief Ezekwesili Maduagwuna, Chief Whip; and Alhaji Yakubu Suleman, National PRO.