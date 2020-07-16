Appeal Court upholds sack of Oyo LG Chairmen

The Court of Appeal in Ibadan has set aside the High Court judgment restraining the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde from sacking the chairmen of the local government councils in the state.

In his verdict, Justice Haruna Tsammani premised his judgment on the fact that the sacked local government Chairmen failed to show verifiable facts of Governor Makinde’s plan to dissolve the councils.

In the ruling on the appeal between the Governor of Oyo State vs Bashorun Ajuwon and 10 others, Justice Tsammani said the case initiated by the sacked local government chairmen for which they got the May 6, 2019 judgment was mere speculations and based on conjectures.

The judge held that no reasonable course of action gave rise to the institution of the suit.

He noted that the ex-LG bosses didn’t present evidence to prove their claim that the governor met with top members of his party over their sack and replacement with transition committees in order to recapture the political landscape.

Justice Tsammani stressed that the court could not make a declaration based on mere conjectures, speculations, suspicion, or imaginative guess but only on facts presented.

He, therefore, struck out the defendants’ pleas for incompetence and failing to show concrete and verifiable facts on the purported governor’s plan to dissolve local government councils.