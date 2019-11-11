Bauchi govt denies rift with Gombe over oil discovery

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has denied any conflict with Gombe following the discovery of crude oil in border communities of the two states.

Some Gombe elders had called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in a lingering tension between the two states over the ownership of recent crude oil deposits.

But, Mohammed said the story was not true.

“The two states remain the same entity. Gombe was curved out of Bauchi, we are brothers and sisters, if oil is discovered in any of the border communities we are all the same,” he said.

Mohammed said those insinuating conflict were enemies of progress.

Meanwhile, management of the Yankari Games Reserves, has dispelled reports of 10 of its rangers being killed by yellow fever.

General Manager of Yankari Games Reserves, Mr. Mohammed Ladan, told Hausa movie stars, Jamila Nagudu, Bosho and rising star dancer, BOC, who visited Yankari over the weekend that the story was false and declared that Yankari Games was safe for tourists and visitors.

Ladan, who took the artistes on tour of facilities in Yankari, alongside Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Moddibbo Abdulkadir Ahmed and former member representing Ningi/Warji federal constituency, Salisu Zakari Ningi, said: “We had information that we lost 10 ranchers which is not true. As far as we are concerned, we didn’t receive any official (verbal or written communication) that there is yellow fever at Yankari and it killed our staff. It is not true. We didn’t lose any ranger.”

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Moddibbo Abdulkadir Ahmed, said the recent outbreak of yellow fever in the state created a lot of problems for the games reserves, but assured that steps had been taken to curb its impact.

“There was an aerial spray and vaccination. All measures have been taken and I do not hear any case of yellow fever in Yankari and even in the villages any longer; so Yankari is safe,” he said.

He said the state government was planning to bring in private investors to manage, revive Yankari and boost the internally generated revenue of the state.

Speaking also, Honourable Ningi, who recently opened an event centre called Double Four International Conference Centre, Bauchi, promised to join hands with the administration of Senator Mohammed to make Bauchi State a tourist haven.