Borno beggars get N30,000 each from state govt

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara, has assisted over 3,000 street beggars with N30,000 each in the last two months.

The Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Nuhu Clark, who told journalists on Tuesday that though the government had already invested N384m in the scheme, said the state governor would continue with the programme.

Clark said 3,127 physically-challenged persons were amongst more than 7,000 persons given N30, 000 across the state.

He said the scheme was aimed at preparing grounds for the enforcement of the government’s ban on street-begging in the state.

He disclosed that apart from the 3,127 physically-challenged persons from across the state enrolled into the scheme, 2,862 youths from Maiduguri and Jere received N30,000 each monthly for six months.