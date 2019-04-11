Borno governor meets security chiefs in Abuja

Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday met separately with the nation’s security chiefs over the security situation in the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by chairmen of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Defence, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Betara Aliyu respectively, met with the Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen.Tukur Buratai; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, at separate places in Abuja.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business, Senator BabaKaka Garbai, and two newly-elected members of the House of Representatives from the state also accompanied the governor to the meetings.

The governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, in a statement, said issues of security were discussed at the meetings.

He said the recent relocation of residents of Jakana, a town in Konduga Local Government Area of the state, to an internally displaced persons’ camp in Maiduguri, which the military said was for operational purpose, was also discussed.

Gusau said the governor and his delegation first met with the DG, DSS at the service’s headquarters before meeting the Minister of Defence.

He said the delegation thereafter visited the Army headquarters for another meeting with the Chief of Army Staff.

He quoted the governor as telling journalists after the meetings held behind closed doors, that his visit was informed by the issues arising from the relocation of communities in Jakana, Auno and Mainok located in Kaga and Konduga Local Government Areas.

He quoted Shettima as saying, “We have accomplished our mission. The Chief of Army Staff has granted our request and some concerns raised by the Army will all be addressed. We all know that the relocation had raised dust but we felt consultation was the best approach.

“We have access to all the security heads, especially the Chief of Army Staff here who is from Borno. We have met with the Minister of Defence as you have seen. We have all come to a consensus.

“We also have assurances on other matters relating to the military’s ongoing fight against Boko Haram and we must acknowledge that the military has recorded huge success, not withstanding some setbacks.

“As I have always said, anyone that wants to appreciate the efforts on the ground should compare with the past. We have seen the difference. We will continue to cooperate with and support the military. We will also remain grateful and proud of them.”