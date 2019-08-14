BREAKING: Alleged money laundering: EFCC arraigns Atiku’s son-in-law, lawyer

August 14, 2019 0

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday arraigned Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He was arraigned at the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly laundering $140,000 during the general elections.

Also arraigned separately was Atiku’s lawyer, Uyiekpen Osagie-Giwa, for allegedly laundering $2million.

The defendants pleaded not guilty before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

The judge ordered their remand in EFCC’s custody pending hearing of their bail applications on Thursday.

Details shortly…

