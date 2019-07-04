BREAKING: Coalition of northern groups gives Buhari, governors 30-day ultimatum to implement Ruga plan nationwide

A coalition of northern groups on Thursday issued a 30-day ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari and the state governors who were opposed to the RUGA settlement program to reconsider their decisions.

According to the spokesperson of the group, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the debate to accept or not to accept the program was already causing disaffection for herders who are of Fulani extraction.

“While we warn all state governments that stand against the implementation of the Ruga Initiative to desist and give peace a chance, we place President Buhari and the Federal Government on notice that they must completely stop this raging madness within 30-days beginning from today, Wednesday,” he said.

The group was, however, silent on what its next line of action would be should the states fail to comply with the ultimatum.

The group also stated that a referendum was the only rightful way to go for groups who are opposed to the idea of one Nigeria.

On Tuesday. the Federal Government suspended the Ruga Programme and adopted an earlier approved National Livestock Transformation Plan.